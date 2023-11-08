Girl, the Strike (Is Over)

SAG-AFTRA confirmed on Twitter that they have reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, with the strike to officially end at 12:01 a.m. Celebs and memelords alike celebrated the only way they know how: by posting. Reneé Rapp preemptively broke her promo fast by tweeting the Mean Girls musical trailer, captioning it “i’ve been struck and now watch me streak.” When someone pointed out the strike wasn’t over for a few more hours, Rapp replied with a video saying “I just think of silly tweets and I just start going!” Other celebs high-fiving their guild included Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, Lakeith Stanfield, and Gabourey Sidibe. Below are the best celebratory end-of-strike posts from the celebs, the memers, and you.