Girl, the Strike (Is Over)

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA confirmed on Twitter that they have reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, with the strike to officially end at 12:01 a.m. Celebs and memelords alike celebrated the only way they know how: by posting. Reneé Rapp preemptively broke her promo fast by tweeting the Mean Girls musical trailer, captioning it “i’ve been struck and now watch me streak.” When someone pointed out the strike wasn’t over for a few more hours, Rapp replied with a video saying “I just think of silly tweets and I just start going!” Other celebs high-fiving their guild included Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, Lakeith Stanfield, and Gabourey Sidibe. Below are the best celebratory end-of-strike posts from the celebs, the memers, and you.

RIP “girl the strike” (2023-2023) — rev (@whyrev) November 9, 2023

Ok I got the email! Finally! This nightmare is (tentatively) over! Thank God!!! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) November 9, 2023

We worked hard.

And didn’t cave when some were trying to force it. And got the deal we needed at the end. #UnionStrong — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) November 9, 2023

okay Ana de Armas get to work! https://t.co/WPzGtinNYC — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) November 9, 2023

these rooms about to be real full tomorrow pic.twitter.com/RtUNwnRUuF — wengel (@wengelll) November 9, 2023

Cillian Murphy realizing he’s gonna have to go on the awards campaign now https://t.co/xNvlOgxfrR pic.twitter.com/6rZbRi9HAy — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) November 9, 2023