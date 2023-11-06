SAG-AFTRA Responds to Studios’ ‘Best and Final’ Offer

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Did studios finally swallow their greed and come to the table with a deal favorable enough to end the 116-day actors’ strike? SAG-AFTRA delivered their response to the AMPTP’s “last, best, and final” offer on Monday, and it still wasn’t enough to secure a contract. “There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI,” they shared to members Monday afternoon as the strike continues. “We will keep you informed as events unfold.” According to a Variety report, the union’s negotiating committee was holed up in their situation room for nearly 12 hours on Sunday, November 5 to put their heads together and figure out the next course of action. Both sides met over Zoom the day before to discuss the studios’ current offer, which includes increases in minimum rates, some protections against AI, and a success bonus for streaming TV. CEOs and leaders from Paramount, Sony, Amazon, and Apple were on the call, describing the offer as the “best and final” one actors are going to get. The AMPTP made it clear that they were not going to make any additional concessions, per Variety.

Dear #SagAftraMembers:



This morning our negotiators formally responded to the AMPTP’s “Last, Best & Final” offer.



Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1PwqaoNXAJ — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 6, 2023