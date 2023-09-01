SAG-AFTRA Members to Vote on Possible Strike Against Video Game Companies

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher picketing on August 3, 2023. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SAG-AFTRA is not new to this, it’s true to this. The union, which has already been picketing film and scripted TV productions since mid-July, is now considering another strike. On September 1, SAG-AFTRA announced that its national board has unanimously decided to send members a strike authorization vote, this time regarding the video game industry. “Here we go again! Now our Interactive (Video Game) Agreement is at a stalemate too,” union president Fran Drescher said in a statement. “Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect. Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members.” The union’s last gaming strike, which started in 2016, lasted 183 days. This time around, SAG-AFTRA wants to ensure protection against the use of AI for voice and performance capture. The union is also asking for wage increases and other on-set working condition guarantees.

Members will be able to vote starting on September 5. The last day to fill out a ballot is September 25, a day before SAG-AFTRA resumes bargaining with Activision, Disney Character Voices, Epic Games, WB Games, and other gaming companies. Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for the video game producers who are party to the Interactive Media Agreement, said in a statement that the companies “all want a fair contract” and “are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible.” If the authorization vote is successful, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a strike will happen. But that would allow SAG-AFTRA to go to the negotiation table knowing that for their members, striking is fair game.