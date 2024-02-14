Find Out Who’s an Actor’s Actor at the 2024 SAG Awards

Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like getting an award from your peers. For some, it dregs up unfortunate memories of failing to be recognized by your classmates at middle-school graduation, but for those who are honored, it’s especially nice to be celebrated by someone who understands the particular intricacies of what it is you do. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, actors earn nominations from their brethren and sistren and themren, celebrating the best in film and TV acting of the past year (even if much of the TV season was lost to the strike). So what do we know about this year’s show? The 2024 ambassadors are Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster and Red, White & Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez, who will MC behind-the-scenes content and participate in preshow events. Slap a “Believe” sign and have an affair with a head of state to prep for the upcoming show. All the details, below.

When can I watch, and how?

Last year, Netflix didn’t even bother to livestream the show itself, opting for the safer bet that is YouTube’s battle-tested servers. This year, Netflix is set to broadcast from its own platform, just nine months after its Love Is Blind live reunion lagged for nearly everyone in the country. The 30th annual SAG Awards will stream globally on February 24 at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Who’s taking the stage?

The full list of presenters is forthcoming, but we do have info about just one thing. Netflix is gearing up for a Barbra Streisand tribute of unknown proportions, as teased by the show’s trailer.

Who’s nominated?

The usual suspects. Bradley Cooper and his prosthetic nose, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Emma Stone are all up for film acting awards. Margot Robbie, snubbed by the Oscars, got a nod from her peers, together with Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling. RIP, May December. For the television portion of the evening, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Jeremy Allen White, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Bill Hader were nominated, among others. The Bear season isn’t over yet.