Emily, Miranda, and Andy. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

This year’s SAG Awards kicked things off with a Devil Wears Prada reunion, as Meryl Streep took the stage as the first presenter of the night. After bumping into the mic stand, Streep told the crowd that she forgot two things: her glasses and the envelope. Luckily, she had help from two of her former Runway Magazine colleagues, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who emerged from the wings to assist, with Blunt noting how Streep and Miranda Priestly are “sort of like twins.” To be fair, she was wearing Prada. “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” Streep started to protest, before Hathaway (fittingly dressed in a cerulean gown) interjected with the iconic, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.” Blunt got a turn reciting one of Miranda’s famous lines too, telling Streep, “By all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me,” as she slowly revealed Jeremy Allen White as the category’s winner. That’s all.