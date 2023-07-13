Celebrities Have Labor Disputes Just Like Us

It’s been 72 days since writers grabbed their signs and hit the picket lines. Now, the actors are up for the role of a lifetime: Newsies. The SAG-AFTRA contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired at 3 a.m. on July 13 after the union was unable to reach a deal with studios. As the Screen Actors Guild national board voted to begin striking at midnight on July 14, celebrities including the cast of the Barbie movie’s tethered, Oppenheimer, prepared to walk from all duties. Others, like Alan Ruck, Janelle James, Diego Luna, and Melanie Lynskey, used their Emmy nominations as an opportunity to prioritize solidarity with the union. Below, the celebrities ready to stop acting and take action.
Emily Blunt
Matt Damon
Yvette Nicole Brown
Mark Ruffalo
J. Smith-Cameron
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jeremy Renner
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jack Quaid
Jennifer Mudge
This is a developing story.