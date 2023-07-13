Celebrities Have Labor Disputes Just Like Us

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s been 72 days since writers grabbed their signs and hit the picket lines. Now, the actors are up for the role of a lifetime: Newsies. The SAG-AFTRA contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired at 3 a.m. on July 13 after the union was unable to reach a deal with studios. As the Screen Actors Guild national board voted to begin striking at midnight on July 14, celebrities including the cast of the Barbie movie’s tethered, Oppenheimer, prepared to walk from all duties. Others, like Alan Ruck, Janelle James, Diego Luna, and Melanie Lynskey, used their Emmy nominations as an opportunity to prioritize solidarity with the union. Below, the celebrities ready to stop acting and take action.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt says if SAG-AFTRA begins the strike during the ‘OPPENHEIMER’ U.K. premiere that they will be “leaving together as cast in unity with everyone… We are gonna have to.”



Matt Damon

Matt Damon talks about the potential actors' strike while at the "Oppenheimer" photocall in London. pic.twitter.com/sFzy77PKPN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 12, 2023

Yvette Nicole Brown

I am on the ⁦@sagaftra⁩ National Board. I will be in the meeting at 9am. #UnionStrong ✊🏾 https://t.co/JlbJhCVvAk — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2023

Mark Ruffalo

“I urge us striking at the same time as the writers to change the awful inequity of money and power in film and television. I remember when we went on strike in 1960, the only time writers and actors struck at the same time. That strike got us film residual checks. A monumental… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 10, 2023

J. Smith-Cameron

As this industry is bravely striking, many members are in financial free fall-

Please consider giving here:https://t.co/NAldeo1Ldl — J. Smith-Cameron💙 (@j_smithcameron) July 13, 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph

“We’re fighting for our art. We’re fighting for what we love, and what we know people love," @thesherylralph tells @THR. "We’re people, and we want to enjoy what we do, and we want to make a living at it. That’s what this is about.” #SAGAFTRAstrong #1u https://t.co/I2dBIYOH8a — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) July 13, 2023

Jeremy Renner

Got to handle this before anything else @sagaftra https://t.co/Bw6o2BPY9D — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 26, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jack Quaid

If we must strike… THEN WE SHALL STRIIIIIIIIKEEEEEEEEE!!!!! #SAGAFTRA — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 13, 2023

Jennifer Mudge

