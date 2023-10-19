Halloween 2023 Costumes That Don’t Count As Scabbing

They’re actually more similar than you’d think. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Disney; A24

Perhaps the scariest aspect of this Halloween is not the costumes that are there, but the ones held hostage by studio greed. This Halloween, day 109 of the SAG-AFTRA strike, members are barred from wearing costumes that relate to struck work and posting them on social media, as that could be considered promo for the work they’re dressed up as, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, the actors could technically just not post their costume on social media, but these are actors we’re talking about. Attention is like water to them. So that means we won’t get to see Brie Larson dressed as Bowser from Super Mario Bros., Chloë Grace Moretz can’t be Kendall Roy, and Sarah Silverman can’t go as any of the characters from BAPS. Quelle tragédie!

SAG recommended the actors “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.),” but we think that’s no fun and would instead recommend taking a more creative approach. Any productions that were given promotional waivers are an option, for example. Music videos are fair game, as are commercials, reality TV, concepts, and even that old classic, books. So we’d like to make some very specific recommendations for the characters, people, and concepts that they should dress up as this Halloween. And to the celebrities reading this: No stealing each other’s costumes. That’s rude.