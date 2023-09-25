SAG Is ‘Ready’ to Take on Studios Next

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Writers on strike might be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but can the same be said for the actors? The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP on September 24 after a record 146-day walkout to demand increased staffing, fair residuals, and AI protections, among other issues. As the WGA prepares to sign a new contract — details of which haven’t yet been made available to media — the Screen Actors Guild has remained stuck in limbo since July 14, waiting for the studios to make a fair offer that would end the actors’ strike. “To our fellow union siblings who serve on the WGA Negotiating Committee, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on securing a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee tweeted on September 24. “We look forward to reviewing the terms of the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement. And we remain ready to resume our own negotiations with the AMPTP as soon as they are prepared to engage on our proposals in a meaningful way.”

It won’t be smooth sailing if and when studios come back to the table even though SAG-AFTRA’s terms aren’t all that different from the WGA’s. They, too, need the studios to agree on a new residual model that takes streaming success into consideration, fair pay, AI protections, together with limits on self-tape auditions that ensure actors aren’t forced to produce time-consuming and expensive self-tape auditions. SAG-AFTRA has signaled that they will not will agree to terms that would leave members making less in real dollar terms than they were three years ago. Wage increases continue to be a major sticking point in negotiations, and potential concessions made by the WGA could hinder any agreement between actors and the AMPTP. Studios say SAG’s offer would cost around a billion dollars in pay increases alone.

“The writers wanted six percent, the studios were offering five last we knew,” journalist and entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel told Vulture on September 25. “SAG wanted 15, they’ve gone down to 11. Two months ago, the studios were offering five. The basic wage increases may end up being a big a big stumbling block, because SAG is not going to do a deal at 6 percent. Even at 5 percent, the basic wage increase is 85 percent of the cost of the offer, and 11 percent is as much as 90 or 91 percent” of the full dollar cost of SAG’s terms. Handel guesses the strike could be resolved by the end of October if the two parties reach consensus on the major issues. Whatever deal is struck by the studios and SAG would greatly influence other industry guilds — the Teamsters truck drivers and IATSE crew unions that negotiate contracts next year could unilaterally shut down production if they decide to strike.

If the writers got studios to capitulate to their demands, or at least found some sort of compromise that leaves the WGA with an acceptable contract, it could be a sign that Hollywood is ready to make a reasonable offer to the actors to end this strike business for once and for all. Maybe the backlash from the Drew Barrymore scabbing debacle scared studios straight. At the very least, it worked on Bill Maher.