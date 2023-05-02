Union Actors & Writers Strike Up Their Picket Signs

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Actors and writers of Hollywood have begun to strike as the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, and AMPTP were unable to reach an agreement for their respective contracts. Actors officially joined the fight on July 14, just two months after WGA’s contract expired. As the two unions join together on strike for the first time since 1980, their members are also finding ways to collab on the picket lines. The picketers are making sure their skills are being appreciated, as their clever signs have been flooding the streets outside of studio lots and corporate offices since early May, with more being added as the strike continues and grows. Abbott Elementary has been a consistent favorite both with audiences at home and meme inspiration for strikers. Some people opted for referencing important issues like artificial intelligence being used in place of writers’ rooms and residuals from streaming services. Others went with really important issues like classic I Think You Should Leave and Barbie references.

Writers and actors plan on striking until their agreements are settled with pickets across the United States. Below are some of the best WGA and SAG strike picket signs from the front lines.

Day 84. Not so gentle reminder to the AMPTP that we take risk all the time. Every job or assignment or role we go out for, we’re taking a bet on ourselves. Mostly those bets don’t pay off, but we’re artists. We keep betting on ourselves until they do. #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/i1hDtkUwKP — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) July 24, 2023

The Writers Guild of America Strike: Actual sign spotted on the picket line... pic.twitter.com/sbUYeNKRhO — Tom Ruegger (@tomruegger) May 5, 2023

The banana peel as the finishing touch really makes the photo. #WGAStrong #videogameday pic.twitter.com/8Nwo9WaHHr — Erin Conley (@Erinsk8) May 31, 2023

Made these lil baby cookie strike signs that you can write your own message on today. Solidarity babe, solidarity! #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/Nq3afrG6Rw — carrie weisberg (@carrieweisberg) May 8, 2023

In honor of the switch to Max here’s my strike sign @hbomax pic.twitter.com/KTaBrkfewa — Claire (@clairecdowns) May 23, 2023

This writers strike sign though pic.twitter.com/KTduX5d6hh — Elizabeth Beauchamp (@bettymbeauchamp) May 16, 2023

my favorite wga strike sign as of late pic.twitter.com/G7KWJQYMNl — james marsden’s agent (@cinephilejess) May 7, 2023

my poorly made sign with a very important question #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/0goGpVeEeI — joya mccrory (@JustJoya) May 8, 2023

you ain’t Netflix and chillin without us #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/flyyPCwBEq — niles (EAST COAST TOUR 🎟️ ON SALE) (@NILES100) May 5, 2023

After 2.5 hours of messing with acrylics… NEW SIGN ACTIVATED #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/lxsiTxjQ86 — Bo Yeon Kim 💥ON STRIKE💥 (@extspace) May 11, 2023

At Sony now!!! #WGAStrong #DoTheWriteThing (got a couple of Zelda gummies on me, just ask if you see me!) https://t.co/3QesI0RLMr pic.twitter.com/Hir7NtKAXv — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) May 15, 2023

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT PICKETING INFORMATION



If we end up striking, and you're looking for love, be sure to identify yourself on the picket lines accordingly:



BLUE = interested in men

PINK = interested in women

BLUE/PINK COMBO = interested in whatevs



Tell your single friends! pic.twitter.com/QUouF1squ7 — Deanna Shumaker - WGA Captain @ WB (@deannashumaker) May 1, 2023

You won’t find better signs than at a WGA picket line pic.twitter.com/L3kMIHzFP9 — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) May 2, 2023

Some picket signs from the WGA picket in NYC ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/SsKaebMofT — Teddy Ostrow (@TeddyOstrow) May 2, 2023

While assembling picket signs at WGA headquarters, MEGAN screenwriter Akela Cooper found this old picket stick that I signed back during the ‘07 strike. We marched and won then, and if we have to, we’ll march and win again. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/OR4TanN5EO — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) April 27, 2023

At the WGA picket line outside Amazon Studios in Culver City. It’s already a very busy sidewalk pic.twitter.com/dMtgzHQluJ — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) May 2, 2023

The WGA picket signs have room for members to write messages, and the results here at Warner Bros. Studios range from hilarious to furious@latimesent pic.twitter.com/xCZu9XEk89 — jonah valdez (@jonahmv) May 2, 2023

if the WGA didn’t strike in 2007, writers wouldn’t be covered for streaming today. Which means we’d all miss out on great programming like CorncobTV. #wgastrong #yougottagive pic.twitter.com/WP7AkmixL3 — Anne Lane (@AnnieLLane) May 3, 2023

This post has been updated.