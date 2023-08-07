Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi Are Mr. Ripley–ing in Saltburn

These boys need to pick up after themselves I mean really. Photo: Amazon Studios

Imagine co-writing Bad Cinderella and still managing to have this good of a year. After playing the ever-pregnant Midge in the billion-dollar Barbie movie, Emerald Fennell has a new movie coming out this fall. Saltburn, written and directed by Fennell and co-produced by Margot Robbie (Barbie solidarity!), stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, an Oxford student who “finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Photo: Amazon Studios/B) Amazon Content Services LLC

Amazon Studios and MGM have released some stills from the film, but the photos that really sell it are these pics Keoghan posted of him and Elordi training. Arms!

Saltburn co-stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan, who starred in Fennell’s previous film, Promising Young Woman. The movie will have its international premiere opening the BFI London Film Festival on October 4, before a wider cinema release on November 24. Fennell going Talented Mr. Ripley mode? We are so back.