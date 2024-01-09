Anatomy Of A Fall’s Samuel Theis Accused of Sexual Assault

Photo: Getty Images

Samuel Theis, star of Anatomy of a Fall, has been accused of sexual assault, according to French newspaper Libération. Theis allegedly sexually assaulted a crew member from his upcoming directorial film Je te jure (I Swear) at a party when the crew member was too intoxicated to consent. The crew member reportedly quit the production shortly after. Theis’s legal team responded to the accusations published in the newspaper, claiming that the encounter was consensual and that French authorities have not charged Theis for the assault. Vulture has reached out to Theis’s team for comment. Theis reportedly was ordered to finish working on the film remotely, and Je te jure is currently in post-production.