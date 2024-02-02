Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl to Write a New Mu-Sara-cal

Sugar, butter, Sara(h)s, don’t let us down. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Que sera, sera means “Whatever will be, will be.” And que sera happening is two iconic Sara(h)s linking up to write a new musical. Sara Bareilles (Waitress) and Sarah Ruhl (In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)) are writing a musical adaptation of the novel The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer. Bareilles will write the score, while Ruhl will write the book. Together, the two Sara(h)s have four Tony nominations, two Grammys, and one Pulitzer Prize nomination, so it’s probably worth keeping one eye on this particular project until it premieres.

The Interestings came out in 2013 and was a New York Times best seller. It follows six teenagers who meet at an arts camp in 1974 through their lives into adulthood as a wildly disparate group of New Yorkers. Sara Bareilles scoring ’70s and ’80s NYC? Matt Ross is producing, but there’s no word yet on who else is in the creative team. Look, Sarah Benson might be too avant-garde to direct this particular project, but don’t you guys want to keep the Sara(h) Situation™ going?