Ciao, Che Diaz

Photo: Max

Adios, Che Diaz. After Sara Ramírez hinted that they might have been fired from And Just Like That… last month, Variety alleges on Monday that there may be no more Che in the future. Their sources claim that Ramírez will not return to the show as their arc with Miranda has ended, as they’re broken up, and they have not been fired over their pro-Palestine social media posts. Vulture has reached out to Max for comment. Season three is set to begin production sometime this Fall. Ramírez had several departures playing Diaz with X, Y, and Me, Che Pasa, and lastly, their break-up with Miranda. But thankfully, there is a backup plan ready for their Max career if they choose to accept.