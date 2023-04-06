Sarah Silverman Is Taping a New HBO Special

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman once joked that the only thing she loves more than kids is “doing anything I want at all times.” The latest thing she’s doing with all this freedom? Filming a new special for HBO. On April 6, the network announced that it will premiere the legendary comedian’s second HBO special in May.

Silverman has been busy in the six years since she released her last special, 2017’s A Speck of Dust, on Netflix. She helmed her own Hulu talk show, I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, which was canceled in 2019. She performed a sold-out, off-Broadway run of a musical adaptation of her 2010 memoir, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee. She hosts the popular Sarah Silverman Podcast. And she’s currently on a national tour titled Grow Some Lips.

“We absolutely love working with Sarah,” said Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice president of programming. “She’s truly one of the all-time greats, and her new special is smart, bold, and as insanely funny as ever.”

Silverman offered a statement of her own along with the announcement: “I love working with Nina at HBO. She’s a great support system and we trust each other. She’s got lips, that one.”

The special will be filmed at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston. America will get another chance to show Silverman that it loves her back by watching the special when it’s released in May.