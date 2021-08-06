Sareen Patel: Comedian, DJ, Megan Thee Stallion’s Bestie

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I had the distinct honor of having a virtual chit chat with Sareen Patel (Brown Privilege, Instagram, getting flown out to DJ weddings across the country) about how he’s doing under the thumb of the Delta variant. He gushed about how amazing and supportive his new roommates (read: his parents) are, gave some excellent advice about making music that boiled down to copying your favorite artists, and repented for never having booked me on his comedy show. He also explained his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion since moving back to their shared hometown, Houston: “We have a standing lunch date. And sometimes she’s like ‘Hey, can we meet again this week?’ Like, more than once. And I have to be like, ‘Megan … my schedule.’”

You can find Sareen on Twitter at @sareeny and on Instagram at @sareenpatel.