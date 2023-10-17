Nate Bargatze Will Be the Greatest Average SNL Host

Nate Bargatze. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Being a Saturday Night Live host/musical guest is still one of the most important gauntlets a celebrity can run through. Do well, and your sketches will be posted on TikTok alongside videos of people making videos of slime for eternity. Do poorly, and you’re Ashlee Simpson, also posted on TikTok for eternity. Comedian Nate Bargatze is the next brave soul to host SNL. Bargatze, who is embarking on his “Be Funny” stand-up tour, will host the show on October 28. He’s the third host of the season, following Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny on a doubleheader. The Foo Fighters join him, marking their ninth appearance on the show. With this news, it is worth noting that our first three hosts of the season are all men. We request Trisha Paytas pull double duty at Lorne Michaels’s earliest convenience. Below, the SNL season 49 lineup.

October 14: Pete Davidson and Ice Spice

October 21: Bad Bunny

October 28: Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters