Good Actress Scarlett Johansson Played Bad Actress Katie Britt on SNL

Someone at Saturday Night Live (Colin Jost) called in a favor for this week’s cold open, getting Scarlett Johansson to take on the role of Senator Katie Britt delivering her haunting State of the Union response. After Mikey Day’s Joe Biden “pounded a Celsius” and recreated the President’s reaction to seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s MAGA getup, the sketch tossed to Britt’s infamous kitchen. “Tonight I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom,” she began her speech, before introducing herself as “a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot.” Johansson’s Britt explains that she’s in the kitchen to appeal to women voters, since “women love kitchen.” After performatively insisting that she’s not performing, she recreated Britt’s bizarre mannerisms with a warning of: “Now I’m gonna get weirdly seductive for no apparent reason.”