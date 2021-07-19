The Many, Many Musical-Theater References Behind Schmigadoon’s Songs

The musical numbers in Schmigadoon! gleefully reference everything from Oklahoma! to Guys and Dolls and The Music Man. Photo: Apple TV+

Lost in the woods on a backpacking trip that’s meant to rekindle their relationship, Cecily Strong’s Melissa and Keegan-Michael Key’s Josh wander into a magical town that sounds a bit familiar: Schmigadoon. If you’re familiar with musicals, as Melissa is, you might recognize the title as a play on Brigadoon, the Lerner and Loewe show about a Scottish town that appears once every 100 years. You also might recognize that, as soon as everyone starts singing at Melissa and Josh (much to Josh’s perturbation), they all sound like they’re from other golden age mid-century musicals too. As the new Apple TV series unfolds, Melissa and Josh find themselves amid a set of crisscrossing plotlines, solos, and production numbers that gleefully reference everything from Oklahoma! to Guys and Dolls and The Music Man, performed by a choice group of comedy and theater actors, including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, and Aaron Tveit.

“I was attacked from all angles by musical theater at a pretty early age,” Cinco Paul, who created the series with Ken Daurio, told Vulture. Paul grew up watching musicals with his mother, and wrote all the songs for Schmigadoon! based on his familiarity with the genre; there are also orchestrations by Doug Besterman, music supervision by David Chase, and a score by Christopher Willis. Each of the numbers in Schmigadoon! is born out of a specific kind of song in a 1930s-to-1960s musical — like a rogue carnival barker’s entreaty to a woman he’s just met, a loving wife’s ode to her troublesome husband, or a group number about the joys of pudding — though spun into its own comedic gambit. “One thing I did really early on was that I got the scores to all these musicals and played them through on the piano so I’d have them in my bones,” Paul said, “so that I would be emulating them but not totally imitating them.”

With the six-episode first season now airing on Apple TV+, we asked Paul to talk us through the origins of the musical numbers in each episode, and the stories behind their references. We’ll update this post as new episodes premiere, so check back as Schmigadoon! reappears from the mist each week.

“Schmigadoon!”

“Schmigadoon!,” the first episode of Schmigadoon!, introduces the town of Schmigadoon with a group number about, well, Schmigadoon — specifically, how great it is. Think “Camelot” from Camelot, or “Oklahoma” from Oklahoma!, or “It’s a Typical Day” from Li’l Abner. Paul started off here with what he thought of as “the lazy version of what the musical theater song is,” which they used in pitching the show, but then circled back to rewrite the full version of the song once the project was green-lit. “I really decided it needed to invoke Rodgers and Hammerstein a lot more than the first version I did, because it’s the first song here,” Paul said. To that end, the song now ends with a very Oklahoma! spelling lesson of everyone chanting “S! C! H! M! I! G! A! D! O! O! N!”

“I called Doug and David and said, ‘Go for broke, extend that as long as you can,’” Paul said. “They added the ‘schmiga!, schmiga!, schmiga!’ and the spelling, which is genius, because the longer it goes on the more it tortures Josh. It was six or seven minutes long originally, but there’s a fine line between torturing Josh and torturing your whole audience.”

“You Can’t Tame Me”

The first Schmigadoonian to get his own song is future inevitable Tony Award–winner Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey, a rough-and-tumble (well, in musical-theater terms) carny worker who closely resembles Carousel’s tragic Billy Bigelow. Danny seduces Melissa as if he’s acting out the famous “bench scene” in Carousel (note the blossoms), with her commenting on his singing as it happens, not quite fully drawn into the musical. As with “Schmigadoon,” Paul had written a more generic version of a love song for Danny Bailey when pitching the TV series’ pilot, but then revised it into a more specific riff for the show.

“With ‘You Can’t Tame Me,’ I realized I needed to dig down into this Billy Bigelow world, and if you’re familiar with Carousel, you can see those references clearly,” Paul said. “The more authentic the songs are, the better the comedy works.”

“Corn Puddin’”

The genesis of this big, goofy group number was simple, according to Paul: “What would be the song that would most annoy Josh? If someone hates musicals, what is the song that would most drive them crazy?”

Coincidentally, the resulting number, which draws on the group dances of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and the pure nonsense of “Shipoopi,” was also the song that came to Paul first. “I remember walking down the street on the Upper West Side and thinking, ‘You put the corn in the pudding and the pudding in the bowl and the bowl in your belly and it’s good for the soul,’” Paul said, “and then I thought, There’s something there.” As much as the song is an earworm that makes you crave a carbolicious snack, Paul did have to admit, “I’ve still never actually tasted corn pudding, so I just know it conceptually.”

“Lover’s Spat”

After being told by the singing leprechaun that is Martin Short at the end of the first episode that they can’t leave Schmigadoon without true love, Melissa and Josh devolve into a lovers’ spat, which the townspeople helpfully exaggerate behind them. There’s a some choreographed smacking (a reference to the domestic violence excused in Carousel), while musically the song references South Pacific’s “There Is Nothin’ Like a Game,” Pajama Game’s “Once-a-Year-Day,” and, as Paul puts it, “the relatively obscure” and less commercially successful Rodgers and Hammerstein collaboration Pipe Dream’s “The Party That We’re Gonna Have Tomorrow Night.” The “he says” and “she says” moments, meanwhile? That might remind you of “It’s Been a Really Long Day” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

“Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You”

As Melissa starts to get better acquainted with the town, she ends up seeking advice from Alan Cumming’s Mayor Menlove, who sings about unrequited love in terms that make it clear he really loves men. “A fundamental idea from the very beginning was that there are these queer-coded characters from musicals who aren’t totally allowed be who they are during the golden age,” Paul said, “and that Melissa as a character who likes to fix things would be trying to fix that.”

For Menlove’s song, Paul wrote a stately solo “in the operetta mode” in a way that fits Menlove’s somewhat old-fashioned character, and as a nod to the origins of the musical form.

“Enjoy the Ride”

As Melissa’s flirtation with Danny Bailey continues, she gets to sing her first complete song with him (until now, she’d just put together a few rhymes to participate in “Corn Pudding”). At this point in the show, Josh steadfastly refuses to sing, but Melissa has started to engage with the world of Schmigadoon, even if it’s all still put on for her. “She’s seen Guys and Dolls and knows ‘If I Were a Bell’ and so it’s very conscious,” Paul said. “She talks about it being ‘effortless, effortless,’ but it’s the opposite of effortless.” When the song gets reprised later on in the season, it signifies a moment when Melissa is at her lowest and really has started to sing from her heart.

As Melissa and Danny sing together, Schmigadoon! also throws in a verse from Dove Cameron, who plays a young farmer’s daughter of indeterminate age. (Instead of “enjoy the ride,” she sings about waiting “till I’m a bride.”) “She’s very Ado Annie,” Paul said, referencing the young, innocent-and-sexy character from Oklahoma! “But we’re also playing with the idea that actresses who play teenagers in musicals are very far removed from their teenage years.”

This piece will update as more episodes become available.