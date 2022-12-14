Ghostface Takes the NYC Subway in Chilling Scream 6 Teaser

Photo: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

In the chilling teaser trailer for Scream 6, we spy with our little eye Ghostface (wearing a mask on the subway!), Jason, David Bowie, the Babadook, someone dressed as Samara Weaving from Ready or Not who may or may not actually be Samara Weaving dressed as herself from Ready or Not, and the infamous New York City 3 train. The slasher film, which stars Scream-franchise queens Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, is set for a theaters-only release on March 10, 2023, and we already have some major questions from the teaser: What will Samara Weaving’s role be, as she’s not currently listed on the movie’s IMDb? How many killers are we talking about? What East Williamsburg gay bar is Ghostface headed to? And finally, is Gale Weathers gonna bring back those bangs? Watch the full teaser below.

In a city of millions, no one hears you scream. Watch the official Teaser Trailer for #Scream6 - Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lH2OqPqqmx — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 14, 2022