Scream 7 Loses Its Director Christopher Landon

Scream 7 has lost another crew member, this time its director. Christopher Landon announced on Twitter that he “formally exited” the project “weeks ago,” leaving the film with no director or lead actors. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow,” he tweeted just days before Christmas. In late November, lead actress Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired for her pro-Palestine social media posts, shortly after the news dropped that her co-star Jenna Ortega was leaving the project as well (Ortega allegedly told producers months before she wasn’t coming back.) A writer was never formally announced for the film as the sequel was reported during this summer’s writers’ strike. However, Scream VI writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick reportedly worked on a new draft. Vulture has reached out to Spyglass for comment. How will Ghostface ask about scary movies if there are no scary movies?

