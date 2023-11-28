Diddy Steps Down As Chairman of Revolt

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Following three sexual-assault allegations made against him, including a lawsuit from Cassie, his ex-girlfriend and a former signee of his label, Bad Boy Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down as chairman of the TV network Revolt. The move is temporary, TMZ reports. “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the Instagram statement from the network read. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.” Combs has been with the network since 2013. It added, “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues.” While Combs and Cassie settled their case one day after filing, Combs maintains his innocence in all cases.