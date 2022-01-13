A Send-Off for Search Party

Search Party’s final season debuted last Friday, bringing an end to one of TV’s most creative shows. When the series moved from TBS to HBO Max between its second and third seasons, it used its second chance as an opportunity to bend genres and throw its central crew into chaos. Search Party is celebrated as a show that satirizes millennial anxiety, something that perhaps has no central definition but is somehow definitively captured in the performances of Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and John Paul Reynolds. At last year’s Vulture Fest, I sat down with the cast and creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter to discuss how the show’s ephemeral approach to storytelling turned Search Party into a timeless classic, the transition to binge scheduling, and their favorite moments together.