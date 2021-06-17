Say Your Good-byes, Seinfeld Is Leaving Hulu This Month

Photo: NBC

Ah, the streaming wars continue. As all our nostalgic favorites bounce from one service to another, the latest show to enter the crossfire is the beloved sitcom about nothing, Seinfeld. All nine seasons of the series will be leaving Hulu — which the show has called home for five years — at midnight June 23. And where is the series off to next? Netflix, of course, as was announced all the way back in September 2019, when Hulu tweeted a playful pass of the Seinfeld baton.

But while Seinfeld is off to Netflix, don’t expect it to show up on the streaming service anytime soon. An industry insider familiar with Netflix’s plans told Vulture’s Buffering that fans shouldn’t expect the series to land there until closer to fall. So, the show about nothing will be streaming on … nothing, at least for a couple months.