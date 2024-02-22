Selena Gomez Turns Her ‘Love On’

She’s no cheap thrill. Photo: Selena Gomez / YouTube

Where does Selena Gomez find the time? Despite keeping busy gossiping with Taylor Swift at awards shows, introducing Benny Blanco to Steve Martin, and preparing to play both Linda Ronstadt and Alex Russo, she’s managed to make time to also put out even more pop excellence. Her latest single “Love On” is officially out, marking her long-awaited follow-up to last summer’s “Single Soon.”

In the new song, Gomez sings, “Wait ‘til I turn my love on,” before posing questions like, “Why we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car? Or in the back of a bar? Or we could make a memoir? Yeah, on the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar?” Despite what the rhyme scheme might suggest, the song wasn’t written by Stephen Sondheim, but rather Gomez co-wrote it with Isaiah Tejada, Jordan K. Johnson, Julia Michaels, Michael Pollack, and Stefan Johnson. The video features Gomez frolicking around a makeout-filled chateau, a French bulldog, and what we can only assume is a shot that involved putting a GoPro on a croissant.