Severance Heads Back Into the Office for Season Two

Welcome to your first day at Lumon. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Apple TV+ and Leon Bennett/WireImage

Nothing is scarier than Lumon Industries, the shady corporation at the center of Apple TV+’s breakout series Severance, except a life with a cliffhanger like at the end of season one. A year and a half after beginning principal photography in October 2022, the crew has reunited to film the last half of the season. It was previously shutdown due to the writers and actors strikes last year. Ben Stiller, who’s returning as executive producer and director, confirmed the news on Monday, writing, “Back to work,” with a first look image of Adam Scott running in the offices.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” said Stiller in a statement in 2022. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!” We’re taking bets on whether Balaban’s character has a threesome with Burt and Irving starting now. Here’s all the office goss’ at Lumon.

Who’s getting hired?

The show has also onboarded eight new recruits for season two including Search Party’s Alia Shawkat, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, and Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever. Other additions include Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannate, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

When’s the orientation?

Apple hasn’t announced when we’re all heading back into the office but based on how production is brewing, it should be soon.