Shane Gillis Asks You Not to Google Him in Cringey SNL Monologue

After being hired by Saturday Night Live in 2019 and then immediately fired after racist, sexist, and homophobic comments surfaced, Shane Gillis has now made it to Studio 8H to host, and didn’t waste anytime alluding to that history. “I was fired from this show a while ago. Don’t look that up, please. If you don’t know why, please don’t google that,” he said, before correctly adding, “I probably shouldn’t be up here.” Instead, Gillis said, he should probably be a high school football coach. “God molded me perfectly to be a high school football coach, slash ninth grade sex education teacher.” He then repeatedly mentioned that his father, who was in the audience, is a volunteer assistant girls high school basketball coach. “I thought it was funny,” Gillis shrugged, apparently unhappy with the audience’s response, “You don’t think that’s funny? To bring my dad here to make fun of him for being a girls high school basketball coach? Alright. I thought it was great, nevermind.” After talking about “dodging” Down syndrome, Gillis once again called out the fact that his monologue wasn’t landing. “Look I don’t have any material that can be on TV, alright? I’m trying my best. Also this place is extremely well lit, I can see everybody not enjoying it,” he said. That doesn’t account for the people watching at home, but at least they were able to turn it off.

