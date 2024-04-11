Kiss Your Showtime App Good-bye

Our face when you say you still watch Showtime on the app. Photo: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+/Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Do you still watch Showtime via the Showtime app? (a) What a feat for you, but (b) she’s dead: Starting April 30, 2024, Showtime the app will be no more.

If it’s taken you this long to figure out that Paramount+ is the new official streaming home of the channel, well, who can blame you? We know all these changes can be confusing, so here it is all laid out for you: Showtime, the cable channel, will live, but it has been renamed Paramount+ With Showtime, a name only an executive could love. The app called Showtime will die; the bundled streaming service with Paramount+ will be king. So if you’re looking to catch up on The Curse or are counting the days until Yellowjackets season three but don’t know where to go, you do now. We hope.