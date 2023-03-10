Apple TV+ Books Another Therapy Sesh with Shrinking

Photo: Apple TV+

Boop, there it is. Shrinking, the Apple TV+ dramedy that stars Jason Segel as grieving therapist Jimmy Laird, is officially returning for season two. “We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Apple TV+’s streamer’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, announced in a March 9 statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.” There’s been no word on whether anyone will join or leave the cast. But we’re assuming that Segel is a pretty safe bet to return, given how Jimmy-centric the show is: The 10-episode first season stars Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams as Jimmy’s colleagues, Christa Miller as Jimmy’s next-door neighbor, Michael Urie as Jimmy’s best friend, Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy’s daughter, and Luke Tennie as one of Jimmy’s patients. While we don’t have a release date yet, Bill Lawrence (who co-created the show with Segel and Brett Goldstein) tweeted that the writers’ room has already been working on the second season “for months” now. Hopefully it won’t take too long before we know when to make an appointment to watch more of Jimmy’s appointments.

Thanks to all the well-wishers about the official Season 2 pick up of #Shrinking. Grateful/excited, even though we’ve already been in the writers room working on it for months (takes a second for things to be “official” Hollywood! 😀) — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) March 9, 2023