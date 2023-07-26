Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

News of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s death broke July 26. Fans and friends alike have come to social media to remember O’Connor as a gifted performer, a Cassandra unappreciated in her time, and as a devoted mother. O’Connor came to U.S. attention with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and was pushed out of the spotlight after protesting the abuse of children by the Catholic church on Saturday Night Live. As Janelle Monáe tweeted, her most famous act was tearing up a picture of the Pope and saying “Fight the real enemy” on live TV. It’s an act of protest that only becomes more prescient with every exposé of systemic abuse. O’Connor was praised for the transparency with which she lived her life, and all the struggles therein. Earlier this year, her son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor died by suicide. Rob Delaney wrote on social media “My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty.” Other celebrities who shared their grief include Patton Oswalt, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bear McCreary, Public Enemy, and Toni Collette.

“Fight the real enemy”- Sinead O’Connor

🕊️ 🤍 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) July 26, 2023

Full statement attached pic.twitter.com/sJtzQ0RbCg — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 26, 2023

I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor .



She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.



We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) July 26, 2023

Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts. t pic.twitter.com/lJVhGfuTPA — tori amos (@toriamos) July 26, 2023

Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSinead https://t.co/heYNsDnXRx pic.twitter.com/3uQskjmCKj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 26, 2023

I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023

On behalf of my group Public Enemy and myself Flavor Flav,,, The passing of Sinead O’Conner breaks my heart. She was very supportive of Public Enemy,,, and she was a legend that’s gone too soon. My condolences to her son and family. - Flavor Flav — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 26, 2023

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVb — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 26, 2023