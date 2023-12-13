It’s Naomi Scott’s Turn to Smile

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Naomi Scott has been selected as the Smile monster’s latest victim/protagonist. According to Deadline, Parker Finn will be returning to write and direct the Smile sequel (potential titles: Still Smiling After All these Years, Smiles, or Smile 2: Frown). Smile was a surprise hit, grossing $217 million worldwide last year. The first film starred Sosie Bacon as a woman haunted by a trauma monster that has the ability to warp one’s perception of reality. And also makes people smile à la those weird little guys in the video for Aphex Twin’s “Come to Daddy.” Like so many other stars in today’s Hollywood firmament, Naomi Scott got her start in the DCOM universe. She starred in Lemonade Mouth with Hayley Kiyoko, was one of Elizabeth Smart’s Charlie’s Angels, and played Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin remake. She’ll be riding into Smiley-Time station next year. Smile 2 is slated to come to theaters October 18, 2024.