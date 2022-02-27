SNL Adds 3 New Writers for Season 47

SNL’s Studio 8H. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

John Mulaney joining the (extra star-studded) Five-Timers’ Club isn’t the only new bit of SNL news this weekend. A source close to the show has confirmed that three new writers have been hired to the season 47 writing staff: Rosebud Baker, Clare O’Kane, and Nicole Sun. All three writers have previously worked on projects starring and/or created by current and past SNL writer-performers: Baker — who was also one of Vulture’s 2021 Comedians You Should Know — was a writer on season one of That Damn Michael Che, O’Kane was a writer on Shrill, and Sun was a writer on Mike O’Brien’s A.P. Bio.

Additionally, the head-writer lineup has changed — and gotten a little bigger. Since co-head writer Anna Drezen departed the show late last year, former supervising writers Streeter Seidell and Alison Gates have been promoted, joining Michael Che, Kent Sublette, and recent Staten Island Ferry owner Colin Jost.