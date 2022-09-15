SNL Adds Four New Cast Members for Season 48

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Just as Lorne Michaels promised at the Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live has added four featured players to the cast for its upcoming season. Comedians Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Marcello Hernandez will join the ensemble when season 48 premieres on October 1. Kearney is a comedian hailing from the Chicago stand-up community who was recently seen in a guest role on Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own as Fern. Longfellow is an L.A.-based stand-up who’s performed on Conan and was more recently featured in the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. New York–based comedian Walker is one of Vulture’s Comedians You Should and Will Know for 2022. Hernandez is a Just for Laughs New Face who has amassed a following of over 340,000 accounts on TikTok.

Here are bios for each SNL newcomer according to NBC’s press release:

Marcello Hernandez Marcello Hernandez joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022. Hernandez is from Miami and his birthday is Aug. 19.

Molly Kearney Molly Kearney (they/them) was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Amazon’s A League of Their Own and Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks. Kearney is from Cleveland and their birthday is May 2.

Michael Longfellow Michael Longfellow joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Longfellow has been featured on Netflix’s Introducing … showcase and NBC’s Bring the Funny. He was also selected as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. Longfellow is from Phoenix and his birthday is Jan. 31.

Devon Walker Devon Walker joins the cast of Saturday Night Live for his first season. Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017. He has written for Freeform’s Everything’s Trash and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Walker is from Austin, Texas and his birthday is Feb. 13.

Season 47 had a record-breaking 21 cast members, but that number dropped by a third after a wave of departures following the season finale. Longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all left the show after the season ended, and Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and new player Aristotle Athari followed suit in September. With that much turnover, SNL’s newest additions will hopefully have ample opportunity to make their mark on the show in their freshman year. Just watch Molly Kearney perform in character as one of “the sisters” and tell us that’s not a “Weekend Update” recurring-character segment waiting to happen. Check out some additional clips from the new cast members below.

