SNL Unveils a Brand-New Batch of Featured Players

Sarah Squirm Photo: NBC

With its 47th season looming on the very-near horizon, SNL has added three new featured players to its cast. Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson are headed to Studio 8H for the upcoming season premiere on October 2, where they will join first-time host Owen Wilson in being totally new to the show. They’ll also be joining returning featured players Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, while Chloe Fineman and Bowen “Iceberg” Yang have been promoted to repertory players.

Sarah Sherman, better known online as Sarah Squirm, was featured on our 2018 list of Comedians You Should and Will Know. Her 2018 Adult Swim infomercial will haunt your dreams, and her more recent short for Means TV, The Sarah Vaccine, will have you praying for the SNL props department.

Aristotle Athari might look familiar to Silicon Valley fans, having portrayed the infamous chair-pants-wearing programmer Gabe in season six. But Gabe is just one of many characters Athari has brought to life. He’s also a member of Hasan Minaj’s sketch group Goatface, whose one-hour special aired on Comedy Central in 2018. To truly get a sense of his range, though, you’ll want to check out his 2021 Just for Laughs New Faces: Characters set below.

James Austin Johnson is a man with three names and many faces. You probably recognize him from his casual but very good Trump impressions, but Johnson is a talented impressionist overall, so we expect to see plenty of him in the show’s topical cold opens. He also created a documentary about himself moving to Austin earlier this year, a thing he did not actually do.

Along with the additions come some subtractions. Beck Bennett, who joined the show as a featured player for season 39 in 2013, is not returning for season 47, though his Good Neighbor collaborator Kyle Mooney is sticking around. Lauren Holt, who joined the show at the start of season 46 as a featured player, will also not be returning. At 21 cast members total, this is set to be an even bigger cast than the very big (20-person!) cast we got last year, but you can never have too much help figuring out what to do with Kim Kardashian West.

Welcome to the cast!



Aristotle Athari

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman pic.twitter.com/n36tKsxhRE — SNL is back October 2! (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2021

Here’s the full cast lineup for season 47:

Repertory Players: Aidy Bryant Michael Che Pete Davidson Mikey Day Chloe Fineman Heidi Gardner Colin Jost Kate McKinnon Alex Moffat Kyle Mooney Ego Nwodim Chris Redd Cecily Strong Kenan Thompson Melissa Villaseñor Bowen Yang

Featured Players: Aristotle Athari Andrew Dismukes James Austin Johnson Punkie Johnson Sarah Sherman