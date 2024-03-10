Here Are All the Songs in Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

What if Moulin Rouge!’s “Elephant Love Medley” was even longer and better? That’s the question Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande set out to answer on this week’s Saturday Night Live, where our new Pfannee and Glinda (respectively) took on the roles of Christian and Satine from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. “What you don’t know is that the original medley was much, much longer. Since they didn’t know what songs they could get the rights to, just to be safe, they tried many more that have never been seen,” the PBS Masterpiece host (Mikey Day) said to introduce the footage. Yang and Grande then broke into their extensive performance, and in case you couldn’t keep track, here are all the songs that the duo covered in their take on the jukebox musical medley.

“Silly Love Songs” by Paul McCartney and Wings

“Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

“You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift

“Do-Re-Mi” by Julie Andrews (The Sound of Music)

“Creep” by TLC

“Happy Birthday”

“Pride (In the Name of Love)” by U2

“Waiting for Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez

“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

“Jesus Take the Wheel” by Carrie Underwood

“Wheels on the Bus”

“She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain”

“Come Sail Away” by Styx

“Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain

“Happy Birthday”

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

“I Can’t Help Lovin’ You” by Paul Anka

“Your Song” by Elton John

“Happy Birthday”

“Defying Gravity” by Idina Menzel (Wicked) (riff)