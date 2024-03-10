Josh Brolin Did a Cold Plunge During His SNL Monologue

Saturday Night Live’s monologue this week was more of a “cold open” than the cold open was, with host Josh Brolin taking the opportunity to do a cold plunge live on air. But before they wheeled out his tub of ice water, Brolin addressed the viral poem he wrote for his Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, defending himself by explaining that he writes poems for everybody he works with. That of course now includes the SNL cast, specifically Kenan Thompson, who was caught off guard watching from offstage (holding Lorne’s signature wine glass) as Brolin read a poem about him. “I look at you with your ageless face and slide down furrowed brow unto sultry eyes. Then jumping off under your sugar cookie cheeks into the divots of your laugh lines awaken me in a symphony of desire, to which I can only say, what up with that?” he beautifully delivered. We can only assume that Marcello Hernández’s poem was too long to air. Brolin went on to note that this was his third time hosting, and said that the only thing that compares is doing a cold plunge (which he’s been doing for 20 years). “Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath. It’s scary, it’s exhilarating, your penis is in your stomach. There’s just no way to prepare for it,” he said, stripping down to his underwear and hopping into a bath of ice water on stage.

