Please Don’t Destroy? More Like Please Do Make a Movie.

Saturday Night Live’s golden sketch trio, Please Don’t Destroy, are going on a hunt for gold in an upcoming buddy comedy for Universal Pictures out November 17 on Peacock. The group’s members, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, write and star in the untitled film as “three childhood friends who live and work together,” decide they don’t like their lives, and “set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in the nearby mountain.” Joining the boys on this (mis)adventure are their SNL co-worker Bowen Yang, Conan O’Brien, Meg Stalter, comedian X Mayo, and Superstore’s Nichole Sakura. Judd Apatow is producing the movie, and veteran comedy director Paul Briganti — best known for his work on SNL — is set to direct.

The film marks the first movie from the trio, who rose to prominence via viral sketches on social media before breaking out on SNL. Perhaps now that they are about to become bona fide movie stars, they’ll no longer have to suffer the fate of being “Three Sad Virgins.”

