Ryan Gosling and Kate McKinnon Got Abducted By Aliens Again

Saturday Night Live wasted no time making the most of Ryan Gosling hosting, immediately bringing back his fellow-abductee Ms. Rafferty (Kate McKinnon) for yet another alien abduction sketch right in the cold open. But was he able to keep it together this time? Nope! In part because this time the aliens paid special attention to Gosling, who explained that like Ken, the little grey extraterrestrials are all smooth downstairs. “They’re like a broken doorbell…no dong. So when they saw that I was packing a troll nose, they just went right for it.” Ms. Rafferty was no longer the belle of the ball, so she helps re-enact the aliens checking under Gosling’s hood. “One guy, he tried to wear it like a hat,” she explained from betwixt Gosling’s legs. “And just in case you’re wondering,” he explained, “I did not become aroused. Any time I felt like I might, I just looked at Colleen here, and it took care of it for me.”

