Truman Capote Celebrates Women’s History Month on SNL

Photo: Will Heath/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Bowen Yang stopped by the Weekend Update desk on this week’s Saturday Night Live as Truman Capote to talk about women’s history month, much to Colin Jost’s surprise. “Why? I love women! They’re what dolls are based on,” Yang says in his best Droopy Dog voice. The conversation naturally turns to Feud: Capote v. The Swans, with Yang’s Capote explaining why he called the women in his life swans. “They’re beautiful, mean, and one of them took a dump on my car.” But on to the reason he’s there, to talk about some of the great women in history with Capote’s classic snark. “Betsy Ross…there’s only 13 stars on the flag ‘cause that’s as high as she could count,” he says. How about Eleanor Roosevelt? “She pushed FDR down the stairs, kicked him with her big lesbian feet,” he claims, before Jost interjects that it doesn’t really seem like he loves women. “No one loves women like a gay man…who hates women,” he concludes.

