Snoop Dogg to Bring the Oui’d to the Summer Olympics

Photo: NBC Universal

In 1997, Disney Studios bravely answered, Can a pooch play basketball? Now, in 2024, NBC takes it up a notch and dares to ask, Can a Dogg cover the Summer Olympics? Snoop Dogg will be reporting live for NBC for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.” Accompanied by the announcement came a taste of Snoop’s reporting skills; he chatted with several Olympians as a New Year’s treat and a pre-game for the upcoming event. Check out all the smoke and oui’d Snoop’s bringing to Paris beginning on July 26.

Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024