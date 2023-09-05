There’s Snow Patrol Drama?

Photo: Photo by Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images

It might be time to open our eyes to some 2000s indie gossip. Two Snow Patrol members announced that they are leaving the band, and while the initial news made it seem like it was amicable, some drama has come to light(body). The band posted two separate announcements declaring the departure of drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul “Pablo” Wilson, both posts were filled with praise for the two members in several paragraphs written by lead singer Gary Lightbody. However, People shared that in the comments section of Quinn’s farewell, his wife Mariane left a mysterious message in a reply: “It’s been a f—er. F—ed by you know who.” It is speculated that she may be referring to current member Johnny McDaid, as Belfast Telegraph reported that she did not thank McDaid in a post on her personal Instagram. However, there are no clear details as to why their might be a feud between the band besides the split. Vulture has reached out to Snow Patrol’s representative for comment. The band shared they do plan to continue to chase cars with the last three remaining members: Lightbody, McDaid, and Nathan Connolly.