Daisy Ridley is riddled with intrusive thoughts of her own demise in the trailer for Sometimes I Think About Dying, and once you see her office lighting, you’ll sort of see where our girlie’s coming from. In the first wide look at the film, which was picked up by Oscilloscope Laboratories after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January, Ridley plays Fran, a “socially awkward and emotionally challenged” daydreamer. Fran is someone who likes the familiar rhythms of her job well enough but who nevertheless spends her days picturing herself being hanged, or trapped in a room with a poisonous snake, or decomposing in a mossy Pacific Northwestern rainforest. These ideations are temporarily interrupted when she enters a reluctant office romance with her new coworker, Robert, played by Ramy’s Dave Merheje.

The trailer has a gentle and moody tone, one that captures the awkwardness of having to discuss movies with a straight man after a date, and it really captures a Daylight Savings-core vibe: depressive and cozy at the same time. In director Rachel Lambert’s world, even Megan Stalter as a chatty officemate comes across as grounded. If you want to see Daisy Ridley in the absolute opposite of outer space (Oregon) and are yearning for a Sundancey indie romance, Sometimes I Think About Dying hits theaters January 26, 2024.