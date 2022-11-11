Sophie Zucker Is Only a Tiny, Little Bit Hungover

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I sat down with a barely even hungover Sophie Zucker (Dickinson, Sophie Sucks Face, hanging downstairs post-show at BCC with a squad of Brooklyn alt comics) for a virtual chat about teenage angst, getting bullied, and Christian social-media influencers. She told the true story that inspired her one-woman show about falling in love with your cousin, gave some intel on the newest additions to the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst, Massachusetts, and pondered who she’d pretend to be with a fake blue check on Twitter before the app inevitably implodes. She also made a very vulnerable confession about her relationship to animal accounts on social media: “Okay, here’s the thing, and I don’t mean to alienate the audience: I don’t go crazy over a cute animal. I grew up with dogs and I love them and I’m not scared of animals, but I follow some niche accounts but very rarely are they cute animals. Love a baby, love a small baby. Can’t get enough. But yeah, I don’t think it’s for me.”

You can find Sophie on Twitter at @sophierzucker and on Instagram at @stringcheesezucker.