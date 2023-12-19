Adam Sandler Asks an Alien Spider for Marriage Advice

Photo: Netflix

Adam Sandler needs some help from an alien spider to save his marriage on earth. He stars in Spaceman, an upcoming film from Chernobyl director Johan Renck and writer Colby Day, adapted from the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, an astronaut sent to the galaxy’s edge who finds out his relationship back on Earth might be in shambles. With the help of an extraterrestrial spider, Hanuš (Paul Dano), who Jakub finds aboard his ship, he’s determined to get his pregnant wife (Carey Mulligan) back. There will be some zero-gravity floating from the Sandman, confirms Renck to Tudum, but thankfully, that was just a small task for Sandler. He explains, “It’s tremendously uncomfortable with all these harnesses and hanging in your own body weight. I think it’s painful in a way that’s actually going to be intrusive to your performance — unless you’re Adam, because he just pushed through that in an incredible way.” Journey into the unknown on March 1, 2024.