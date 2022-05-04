How Did The Circle Swing Two Spice Girls?

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/B) 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Circle, message: OMG, can you believe who is entering The Circle? Dancing woman emoji, dancing woman emoji, microphone emoji, SEND! Netflix announced that not one but two British pop stars are joining the social media reality series. Ones that you may really, really want to win. Two will become one as Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Scary Spice (Melanie “Mel B” Brown) of The Spice Girls team up to catfish their competition as “Jared” in order to win. They could increase the prize from $50,000 to $150,000 for their fellow castmates if they succeed in fooling the competition. “Jared” will compete against a sex coach assistant, a social media manager, an Italian mother, and more in the fourth season’s premiere episode. Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, the first four episodes are now available on Netflix, out every Wednesday leading up to the season finale on May 25. Circle, close the chat!