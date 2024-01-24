Squid Game Season Two Is Closer Than You Think

Photo: Netflix

Three years ago, Squid Game became one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever, with over 2 billion hours watched. Now, the streamer is promising us more scary dolls sooner than later, with a season two release date of sometime this year. SAG award and Critics Choice award winner Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hun and is bringing season 1 stars Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter. Newcomers to the game in unnamed roles include Choi Seung-hyun of BigBang, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, and Lee David. Building off last season, show creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk explained the new season will focus on solidarity among the players, hopefully against giant singing dolls.