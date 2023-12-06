Squid Game: The Challenge Season Two Gets the Green Light

Photo: PETE DADDS/NETFLIX

Ready, set, go. After the first season’s success, Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for another round of entertaining torture. “There was no red light in our decision to green-light season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of nonfiction series, in a press release. “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.” The show was ranked No. 1 on their Top 10 English TV list in the first two weeks of its release and has accumulated a lot of fan cams. Similar to the original breakout hit, contestants on The Challenge compete in a series of games for the extravagant cash prize of $4.56 million, and if that much money is involved, you know it’s messy. If you’re up for the trauma challenge, casting for season two has already begun. Start saving your spit.