Jessie’s Dating a Normie, Even, in Starstruck Season 3

Everybody’s favorite romcom to watch like a horror movie (behind your fingers, through gritted teeth) is coming back to the small screen. Starstruck is back, and, though Jessie (Rose Matafeo) may have learned a little something about life over the course of two seasons, the first trailer for the third installment promises just the same amount of cringe. Set two years later, Jessie and Tom (Nikesh Patel) are still broken up, he’s still a superstar with Minnie Driver as his very scary manager, and all of Jessie’s friends are moving forward with their lives. Jessie, on the other hand, is attempting to date a non-celeb while still pining over Tom a bit. Not that he’s making it easier, despite being engaged. “And I still love Jessie,” Tom says at one point, which is like… not ideal for the whole “Jessie moving on” thing. Ah, such is Starstruck. Those two are terrible at being together and worse at being apart. The new season comes out on Max on September 28 — at the cusp of fall and spooky season, making it the perfect time for a horror romcom.

