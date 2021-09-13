Photo: Robert Wilson/Starz Entertainment

Update Monday, September 13: Ah, yes: The deal you’ve been on the edge of your seat for is back (and no, you don’t need a Hulu account this time). Starz is available for only $3 for three months for a limited time. After the three months, though, the service will charge you month to month. You can either cancel before the three months expire or continue your plan and pay Starz’s normal rate of $8.99 per month. The three-for-three deal applies to both new subscribers and those who’d like to resubscribe to Starz. But if you miss out on this one, don’t worry. There’ll probably be another Starz deal before you know it.

Original article: Maintaining subscriptions to this many streaming services truly requires as much price-oriented strategy as an episode of Extreme Couponing. And here’s the latest deal worth clipping: For a limited time, new and existing Hulu subscribers can get the Starz add-on for a mere 99 cents per month for two months. The catch: The window to sign up for the deal only lasts through tomorrow, so consider this your final warning,

Sure, the discounted rate will only be valid for a couple months, but good things never last — and besides, 99 cents for a streaming service isn’t too shabby. Two months is a good enough time to sample Starz and binge the hell out of Outlander, Men in Kilts, Blindspotting, or whatever else is your bag. Usually, the Starz add-on is $8.99 a month, while Hulu (with limited commercials) is $5.99. But for two months, you can get both services for around $7. That is already less money to spend than a regular monthly subscription to Starz, so not bad.

Don't Have Hulu Yet?

Some details: New subscribers have to sign up for a Hulu subscription before they can claim their Starz deal. Once you sign up, all you have to do is go to “Manage Add-ons” and add Starz to your current subscription for only 99 cents per month. After two months, your subscription to Starz will automatically renew as its usual $8.99, so if you decide you’ve had enough kilt-oriented programming for the time being, you should cancel before then.