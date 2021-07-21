Hulu Subscribers Can Add Starz for 99 Cents a Month Right Now

Photo: Robert Wilson/Starz Entertainment

Maintaining subscriptions to this many streaming services truly requires as much price-oriented strategy as an episode of Extreme Couponing. And here’s the latest deal worth clipping: For a limited time, new and existing Hulu subscribers can get the Starz add-on for a mere 99 cents per month for two months. The catch: The window to sign up for the deal only lasts through tomorrow, so consider this your final warning,

Sure, the discounted rate will only be valid for a couple months, but good things never last — and besides, 99 cents for a streaming service isn’t too shabby. Two months is a good enough time to sample Starz and binge the hell out of Outlander, Men in Kilts, Blindspotting, or whatever else is your bag. Usually, the Starz add-on is $8.99 a month, while Hulu (with limited commercials) is $5.99. But for two months, you can get both services for around $7. That is already less money to spend than a regular monthly subscription to Starz, so not bad.

Don't Have Hulu Yet?

Some details: New subscribers have to sign up for a Hulu subscription before they can claim their Starz deal. Once you sign up, all you have to do is go to “Manage Add-ons” and add Starz to your current subscription for only 99 cents per month. After two months, your subscription to Starz will automatically renew as its usual $8.99, so if you decide you’ve had enough kilt-oriented programming for the time being, you should cancel before then.