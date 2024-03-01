Mamma Mia! Himbo Stellan Skarsgård Understood the Assignment

Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Well, yes! Stellan Skarsgård recently reminisced about tapping into the male bimbo psyche for his role in Mamma Mia! in an interview with Vanity Fair. The 72-year-old actor said it was “absurd” that he was asked to be in a musical since he can’t sing or dance, but he felt a little safer once he realized that Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth (“they can’t sing and dance either”) had also been cast. He said he and Firth “really tried” for a month and a half to learn to dance to “Voulez-Vous,” but ultimately failed. Luckily, Skarsgård knew that wasn’t the point of the role. “I understood that we were just supposed to be… like, in a film that is produced by men and directed by men and men in the leads, you have the bimbo. And we were the bimbos in this female production,” he reflected. “We didn’t have to be anything but look cute and be silly.” According to Skarsgård, the only real request made of Amanda Seyfried’s on-screen dads was that they have fun. We get the feeling Skarsgård received a longer list of asks for Dune: Part Two, considering that he reportedly spent eight hours in the makeup chair to transform into Baron Harkonnen. Now there’s a guy who has most definitely never been called cute or silly.